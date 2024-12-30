Watch CBS News
Michelin Guide-recognized Sacramento restaurant Beast + Bounty announces impending closure

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An acclaimed Sacramento restaurant won't live to see the new year.

On Saturday, the owners of Beast + Bounty at 1701 R Street announced that the restaurant will be permanently closing its doors as of Jan. 1, 2025.

"Despite years of financial challenges and a sincere effort to renegotiate our lease, we have reached an amicable agreement to part ways with Heller Pacific," the owners said in the statement.

Beast + Bounty opened in 2017 as a cornerstone of the revitalized Ice Blocks neighborhood along R Street.

The restaurant filled the space of an old industrial building but kept the brick façade and faded "Orchard Supply Co." ghost sign.

By 2022, Beast + Bounty earned a prestigious spot on the Michelin Guide – one of just around a dozen Sacramento restaurants to gain that honor. Beast + Bounty maintained that spot on the Michelin Guide through 2024.

"This may be the end of an era for Beast + Bounty, but it marks the beginning of a new chapter," the restaurant's owners said in a statement.

Only two Sacramento restaurants have earned a star from the Michelin Guide, the Kitchen and Localis. Four other Sacramento-area restaurants have achieved Bib Gourmand status, while another nine – including Beast + Bounty – have been included in the Michelin Guide. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

