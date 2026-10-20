Sacramento man convicted of child sex assaults sentenced to 650 years

A California judge has sentenced a man convicted of sexually abusing two girls to more than 600 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that 43-year-old Michael Jones received a sentence of 650 years to life. On Sept. 17, a jury convicted Jones of 16 counts of child sexual assault, with aggravating factors of substantial sexual conduct and multiple victims.

According to prosecutors, Jones committed hundreds of sexual acts against the first victim, who was between 11 and 13 at the time.

"Jones initially began by grooming the victim and quickly progressed his conduct," prosecutors said in a statement.

After the victim revealed the abuse, prosecutors said Jones evaded law enforcement for seven years and began sexually assaulting another girl when she was 9 years old.

According to the DA's office, Assembly Bill 2727, a newly approved state law has lengthened the time before Jones is eligible for a parole hearing. Under AB2727, Jones will not be eligible for an elder parole hearing until he turns 65 and has served at least 25 years in prison.

Previously, Jones was eligible for an elder parole hearing once he turned 50 and served 20 years, according to prosecutors.

The DA's office said Jones would also be evaluated to determine if he is a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). If officials determine if Jones is an SVP, he would face an "indeterminate civil commitment" at a secure state hospital facility.