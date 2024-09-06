Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Metro Fire crew recovering body found in American River

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Crews were recovering a body that was located in the American River in Sacramento, officials said Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said someone called in and reported, just before 3:15 p.m., that they had spotted a body in the water along La Riviera Drive, near the Howe Avenue bridge.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Metro Fire said a helicopter above the river had also spotted it and a recovery effort was underway.

It was not yet clear how long the body had been in the water.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.