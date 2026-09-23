Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium is turning 100 with yearlong celebration planned

Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium is turning 100 years old, and the city is planning a yearlong celebration to mark the milestone.

City leaders recently approved more than $1 million in spending tied to the centennial celebration, which will include public events, a rock 'n' roll exhibition and a projection light show on the historic building.

Memorial Auditorium first opened to the public in February 1927 as a tribute to local soldiers killed in action. Over the past century, the downtown landmark has hosted graduations, sporting events, inaugurations and countless concerts.

"The detail in the architecture, it blows me away every single time I walk in here," said Dustin Hollingsworth, who was the auditorium's technical director about a dozen years ago.

Hollingsworth now leads the city's Convention and Cultural Services Department.

"This is the most amazing building in the entire city, if you ask my opinion," Hollingsworth said.

A century of history

The auditorium still contains several features dating back to its original construction, including wiring for a pipe organ and a hydraulically tilted main floor designed to provide audiences with an unobstructed view of the stage.

"It's original to the design in 1927, and it still works today," Hollingsworth said.

The venue also has a place in Sacramento's rock 'n' roll history.

During a 1965 Rolling Stones performance, band member Keith Richards was electrocuted and collapsed after touching an ungrounded microphone.

"The fact is Keith Richards was electrocuted on this stage and had to be medically cared for," Hollingsworth said.

For generations of Sacramento residents, the auditorium has also been the setting for personal milestones and community events.

"This was a mecca for the entire community," Hollingsworth said.

Yearlong celebration planned

The city's centennial festivities are expected to begin with a two-day public celebration next February.

A rock 'n' roll exhibition featuring material from the Tower Records archives is planned for next summer. The city also plans to project a light show onto the exterior of the auditorium later next year.

"It's something for everybody to come by and enjoy," Hollingsworth said.

The celebration comes as Memorial Auditorium competes with newer performance venues in and around Downtown Sacramento.

City officials say the historic building continues to serve an important role in the community.

"Everybody I bump into has their story of, 'I did this at the Memorial,' " Hollingsworth said. "And that's what we love about it because it really is a place for our entire community."

The city also says bookings at Memorial Auditorium are up this year after Sacramento began offering financial incentives last year aimed at attracting more touring musical acts to the city.