Sacramento mayor to introduce resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza

SACRAMENTO – The mayor of California's capital city is set to call for a bilateral cease-fire in Gaza.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg's resolution attempts to approach the war in what his office calls a "balanced" manner.

Steinberg says he recognizes the sovereignty of Israel and an independent Palestine state, but also calls for the condemnation of the Oct. 7 attacks.

He's also asking for the release of all hostages, notes the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in Israel's military response in Gaza, and calls for a stop to the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia across the nation.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Councilmember Lisa Kaplan issued a lengthy statement against the resolution.

"It is best when we stand together as leaders in Sacramento and focus on issues that we can control and not on conflict in the Middle East for which this resolution will have no impact," Kaplan wrote. "With that said, I fundamentally do not believe it is within the Council's purview to weigh in on international conflict. However, as the resolution is before us, I believe in supporting and backing a resolution where leaders from both sides have come together in agreement. Sadly, such a resolution is not before the Council tonight."

The cease-fire resolution is set to be announced later Tuesday afternoon during the city council meeting.