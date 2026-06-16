Sacramento man accused of arson in Shasta County fire investigation

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said arson investigators arrested a 28-year-old man from Sacramento for allegedly igniting a vegetation fire in Shasta County last week.

Fire personnel responded to the vegetation fire on the morning of July 11 and located the man near the fire's area of origin.

Upon the initial investigation, Cal Fire said officers determined that the individual was responsible for the fire.

The man, whose name was not released, faces one count of committing arson on forest land, officials said.

Air and ground crews remained on-scene for six hours to secure the area, containing the fire at two acres. No injuries were reported.