Fast-moving grass fire in Sacramento threatens buildings
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters are working on a grass fire that quickly spread to four acres and threatened structures on Saturday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department is battling the fire off the 7300 block of E Levee Road. When they arrived, they found a one-acre fire that quickly spread to four acres.
Sacramento Fire Department @SacFirePIO · 31m Grass Fire: 7300 block of E Levee Rd.
Firefighters said a few houses in the immediate area were evacuated.
The fire was burning off E Levee Road between W. Elverta Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.
