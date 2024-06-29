Watch CBS News
Wildfires

Fast-moving grass fire in Sacramento threatens buildings

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters are working on a grass fire that quickly spread to four acres and threatened structures on Saturday afternoon. 

The Sacramento Fire Department is battling the fire off the 7300 block of E Levee Road. When they arrived, they found a one-acre fire that quickly spread to four acres. 

Sacramento Fire Department @SacFirePIO · 31m Grass Fire: 7300 block of E Levee Rd.

Firefighters said a few houses in the immediate area were evacuated. 

The fire was burning off E Levee Road between W. Elverta Road and Elkhorn Boulevard. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

