Fast-moving grass fire in Sacramento threatens buildings

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters are working on a grass fire that quickly spread to four acres and threatened structures on Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department is battling the fire off the 7300 block of E Levee Road. When they arrived, they found a one-acre fire that quickly spread to four acres.

Crews arrived to a fast moving grass fire in light flashy fuels. No injuries at this time.

Firefighters said a few houses in the immediate area were evacuated.

The fire was burning off E Levee Road between W. Elverta Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Check back for updates.