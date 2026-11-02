Sacramento leaf season begins Monday as city's Claw crews return

Sacramento's seasonal leaf collection begins Monday, bringing the city's familiar "Claw" crews back to neighborhood streets.

Starting Nov. 2, residents who receive leaf season service can pile leaves and other yard waste in the street once their curbside organics container is full.

Crews use tractors popularly known as "the Claw" to scoop up the piles and haul the material away for composting. The city expects crews to make at least seven rounds through more than 100 neighborhood zones this season.

Residents should still fill their organics container first, since weekly curbside collection may come before the next Claw pickup.

Leaf piles should be kept out of storm drains and bike lanes when possible, measure no more than 4 feet by 4 feet by 9 feet and remain clear of parked vehicles and other obstructions.

Pickup dates can shift, especially during stormy weather. Residents can check the city's online Collection Calendar for their latest projected pickup date.