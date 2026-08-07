Sacramento grocery store closed until further notice after break-in, suspicious fire

A Sacramento grocery store will be closed until further notice after a break-in and suspicious fire early Friday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to La Superior Mercado on Stockton Boulevard just after 4 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the store.

Firefighters also found signs of forced entry, including smashed front sliding-glass doors. Officials said the circumstances led them to consider the fire suspicious.

Commercial Fire:



4900 block of Stockton Blvd



Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from a grocery store. There was obvious signs of forced entry on arrival making this fire suspicious. After reviewing the camera footage, an arrest was made. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/XScboSGzNq — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 7, 2026

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators made an arrest in connection with the incident, fire officials said. No information about the person arrested has been released.

La Superior Mercados later said the Stockton Boulevard store would remain closed until further notice, saying an individual destroyed merchandise and deliberately set the store on fire.

"This morning we were victims of arson," the family-owned market said in a statement.

The company thanked customers for their support and patience while the store remains closed.