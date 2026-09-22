Sacramento joins World Affairs Council network as city expands international ties

Government envoys from Mexico and the United Kingdom were among the dignitaries attending a ceremony for Sacramento's induction into the World Affairs Council on Tuesday.

It's a group founded more than 100 years ago with a mission to promote international exchange.

"We were just very flattered to be selected to be the latest member of the World Affairs Council network and continue that tradition," said John Shea, president of the organization Global Sacramento.

Shea said the designation can help strengthen international connections and benefit the local economy by increasing jobs and exports.

"We are a very critical force not just economically and politically, but in areas like agriculture and high tech," he said.

But the push to expand Sacramento's international diplomacy comes at a time when tariffs and trade wars are creating political uncertainties overseas.

Margaret Wong owns a Sacramento-based high-tech lighting company, and she's been forced to relocate her China manufacturing due to recent U.S. foreign policy changes.

"We moved to Vietnam, and Vietnam has great opportunities for us," she said.

Global Sacramento says it now plans on strengthening relationships with regional leaders in foreign nations and bypass tensions between the White House and other heads of state.

"We want to make sure that the rest of the world knows that California is open for business," Shea said. "We are here as a friend, as an ally."

Global Sacramento says it hosts foreign delegations each month, including a group of five Central Asian countries that are currently in Sacramento to learn more about our agricultural innovations.