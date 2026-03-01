Sacramento-area Iranians react to death of Iran's supreme leader

Optimism is rippling through Persian and Iranian communities across the world and the Sacramento area.

Sina Market was busy Sunday as the Persian community came together in celebration after the death of Iran's supreme leader. The market gave out free soup to customers.

"We've been waiting for this day for 47 years, for our freedom," said Golnaz, who lives in Folsom.

The 22-year-old says this is a moment she's been waiting for her entire life.

She says this is a pivotal moment, after tens of thousands of people were killed in Iran in January at the hands of the regime.

"The internet was shut down for two weeks, I couldn't hear from my family. I was stressed, I was scared. But right now I feel more safe," she said.

She said her community is hopeful for the future.

"They're so happy. They feel relief and freedom," she said.

"Luckily, after 47 years, I think our country is going to be freed up. We're happy the administration is moving forward to do this. This is not only for Persian people, it's going to benefit the whole world," said Matthew Hamedian, who lives in Granite Bay.

Hamedian calls the death of the supreme leader a step in the right direction.

"And definitely after this, Iran will be a good ally to the U.S. Like 47 years ago, before this coup happened in Iran," he said.

Hamedian said his family in Iran is also celebrating. A lot of people are spending time outside, dancing in the streets and feeling hopeful for a fair election.

"We are just ready for stepping forward to our next step to having another successful country," he said.

"We all remember the people that have died, " said Golnaz, "it's just 40,000 people over the past couple months. Imagine all the people over 47 years who have died this way. I wish they were here today, seeing this day and celebrating with us."