Sacramento freeway shooting investigation prompts short closure of I-5

CHP investigating shooting on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after a freeway shooting in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting prompted traffic on Interstate 5 through downtown Sacramento to be shut down so detectives could collect any possible evidence, California Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was back open a little after 11 a.m.

Scene of the investigation on Interstate 5. Obtained by CBS13

It's unclear when the shooting occurred, however.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, CHP said.