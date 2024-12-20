Sacramento freeway shooting investigation prompts short closure of I-5
SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after a freeway shooting in Sacramento on Friday morning.
The investigation into the shooting prompted traffic on Interstate 5 through downtown Sacramento to be shut down so detectives could collect any possible evidence, California Highway Patrol said.
Traffic was back open a little after 11 a.m.
It's unclear when the shooting occurred, however.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, CHP said.