Sacramento freeway shooting investigation prompts short closure of I-5

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after a freeway shooting in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting prompted traffic on Interstate 5 through downtown Sacramento to be shut down so detectives could collect any possible evidence, California Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was back open a little after 11 a.m.

Scene of the investigation on Interstate 5. Obtained by CBS13

It's unclear when the shooting occurred, however.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, CHP said. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

