Sacramento human trafficking task force arrests 13 in undercover operation

A Sacramento County operation targeting suspected sex buyers led to 13 arrests and the recovery of a missing trafficking victim, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday.

Task force officers carried out the July 15 sting at several Sacramento County locations, using surveillance and undercover officers.

According to Bonta's office, 12 people were cited on suspicion of soliciting a sex worker. A 13th was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of solicitation and resisting arrest.

Also during the operation, investigators found a young trafficking victim who had been reported missing through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Officials said the victim was connected with support services.

Bonta said the operation was part of a broader effort to curb trafficking by targeting sex buyers while identifying and supporting victims.

"Human trafficking and sexual exploitation are profound violations of human rights that have no place in California," Bonta said.

Officials did not identify the suspects or disclose where exactly in Sacramento County the arrests occurred.

Cases stemming from the arrests are being referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Sacramento's regional task force includes the California Department of Justice, Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Sacramento Police Department, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

Since 2021, the Attorney General's Office said its human trafficking task forces have made 1,109 arrests and offered assistance to 1,164 victims statewide.