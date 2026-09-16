Sacramento Highway 50 crash closes several westbound lanes near 16th Street

Several lanes of westbound Highway 50 are closed in Sacramento after a semi-truck overturned near the 16th Street off-ramp late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., leaving the truck blocking part of the roadway and the off-ramp.

Caltrans said lanes 4, 5 and 6 are closed, along with the 16th Street off-ramp.

It's unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

Scene of the crash. CHP

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes and expect delays through the area. No estimated time for reopening has been announced.