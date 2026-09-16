Sacramento Highway 50 crash closes several westbound lanes near 16th Street
Several lanes of westbound Highway 50 are closed in Sacramento after a semi-truck overturned near the 16th Street off-ramp late Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., leaving the truck blocking part of the roadway and the off-ramp.
Caltrans said lanes 4, 5 and 6 are closed, along with the 16th Street off-ramp.
It's unclear what caused the truck to overturn.
Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes and expect delays through the area. No estimated time for reopening has been announced.