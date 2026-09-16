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Sacramento Highway 50 crash closes several westbound lanes near 16th Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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Several lanes of westbound Highway 50 are closed in Sacramento after a semi-truck overturned near the 16th Street off-ramp late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., leaving the truck blocking part of the roadway and the off-ramp.

Caltrans said lanes 4, 5 and 6 are closed, along with the 16th Street off-ramp.

It's unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

hwy50-hazmat.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes and expect delays through the area. No estimated time for reopening has been announced.

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