Sacramento overpass damaged by backhoe being hauled on Highway 50

A backhoe loader being hauled on Highway 50 in Sacramento struck the Bradshaw Road overcrossing Wednesday morning, knocking loose a chunk of concrete and spilling some oil onto another vehicle.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on eastbound Highway 50 at Bradshaw Road.

Investigators found the bucket on the backhoe had not been properly secured and hit the western edge of the overcrossing as the truck passed underneath.

The excavator that was being hauled and the damage it caused to the overpass. CHP East Sacramento

The impact knocked loose a roughly 6- to 10-inch section of concrete from the structure, CHP said. A small amount of oil also leaked from the backhoe onto the underside of the bridge and a vehicle traveling directly behind the truck.

A Caltrans bridge crew inspected the overcrossing and found no immediate hazard. Officials said the damage did not require emergency repairs.

No one was injured, and the crash did not force any lane closures.