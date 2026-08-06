Sacramento high school requires every student to take college classes before graduating

Most high school students don't set foot on a college campus until after graduation. At one Sacramento City Unified School District campus, it's a graduation requirement.

Students at Sacramento New Technology Early College High School are required to take college courses before earning their high school diploma, a model school leaders say is unique in California.

The program is a partnership between the high school and Sacramento City College. Kids are given time during their regular school day to go to the college campus, which is less than two miles away, and they get to choose what subjects they study.

"They learn how to navigate it here in high school with full support," Principal Jessica Martin said. "That way when they graduate, it's not so scary. It's not so hard."

Sixteen-year-old Julio Reyes, now a junior, has already earned multiple college credits through the program.

"It's a different environment. You're around much older people," Reyes said.

Reyes added, "Even though you are a high schooler, they treat you like an adult."

While many California high schools offer dual enrollment opportunities, Martin said Sacramento New Technology Early College High School is the only campus in the state where college coursework is required for every student.

"We have a 100% college-going rate," Martin said.

The campus currently serves about 150 students, but Martin said there is room to grow.

"We're changing the minds of students that didn't think college was possible," she said.

The school's college requirement is part of a broader career readiness model. In addition to completing college coursework, every student must also participate in an internship and perform community service before graduating.

Some students even earn an associate degree by the time they receive their high school diploma.

For Reyes, who hopes to one day own his own business, this program is helping put him on that path at an early age.

"It's encouraging to push myself to do more," he said.