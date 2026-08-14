Sacramento gym offers teens a safe place to spend Friday nights

A Sacramento nonprofit is turning Friday nights into an opportunity for local teenagers to stay off the streets, build new skills and connect with mentors.

Flawless 4 Youth is hosting free weekly events at its fitness center on Broadway, offering teens a combination of recreation, mentorship and life-skills training. The nonprofit can accommodate up to 50 young people during the weekly events.

The program is designed to give young people a safe place to spend time during the hours when organizers say violence and other trouble can become more likely.

"We're really trying to open our doors when the sun's going down, when things can start getting out of hand and start happening," said Austin Melendez, a program coordinator with Flawless 4 Youth. "We want to get them off the streets."

While fitness and boxing are part of the programming, organizers say the goal extends well beyond the gym. Teens are also learning practical skills such as how to tie a necktie, dress appropriately for a job interview and speak confidently in public.

"A lot of the youth come in here not knowing what to expect," said Ila Zapanta, a Flawless 4 Youth board member. "They think that it's just going to be a workout, they're going to learn about boxing, but they're walking away and learning new skills."

For high school senior Malikai White, the Friday night events provide something productive to do when school is out.

"On a Friday night you don't have school, you're bored at the house, it gives you something to come out and do," White said.

Grant funding for these youth nights comes from the City of Sacramento, as part of its violence prevention programs.

"They're not out on the streets, which means they're not getting into trouble," said Ila Zapanta, a board member of Flawless 4 Youth.

Dressing for success, these Friday nights are now turning into a formal effort to keep Sacramento teens safe.

"It builds that confidence for them and the resiliency to know that they can do what they put their mind to," Zapanta said.

Next Friday's event will include a special appearance by some professional athletes, including former NBA star Matt Barnes.