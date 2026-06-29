Sacramento's former Fry's Electronics site to get new life as Rivian showroom, service center

Rivian is planning a new Sacramento showroom, service and delivery center inside the former Fry's Electronics building on Northgate Boulevard.

Councilmember Lisa Kaplan announced Monday that the electric vehicle company has signed a long-term lease for about 60,000 square feet at the property.

"I am proud to welcome a company that is helping shape the future of transportation while also creating opportunities for our residents and contributing to the long-term success of our community," Kaplan said in a statement.

The facility is planned as a customer-facing destination, with a large showroom, demonstration stalls, vehicle service lifts and maintenance services.

"Sacramento is critical to our growing commercial footprint in Northern California," said Tommy Carrillo, director of commercial facilities real estate at Rivian, in a statement.

Kaplan said Rivian is aiming to open the facility in the third quarter of 2027.

New jobs are expected, including management, service, sales and customer service positions. However, neither Kaplan nor Rivian gave a specific number.

The planned Northgate Boulevard facility will be Rivian's second major Sacramento-area project. The company opened a 480,000-square-foot parts distribution center at Metro Air Park in 2025.

Fry's Sacramento store closed in 2020, and the company's remaining stores shuttered for good in 2021. Plans have since been in the works to redevelop the 17.6-acre site near Interstate 80 into Northgate Industrial Park.