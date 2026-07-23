Sacramento offers free e-bike and scooter safety classes as ridership grows

The City of Sacramento is putting on an urban biking and scooting workshop in the Valley Hi neighborhood. It comes as e-bikes are growing in popularity, but many people still aren't following the rules.

The series of free community classes aims to teach people how to safely ride bikes and scooters. It's also an effort to reduce the risk of injury when riding on Sacramento streets.

Ted Florez is taking the class after being hit by a car while riding his bike last fall on Folsom Boulevard. He spent days in the hospital with a broken arm and other serious internal injuries.

"A kid made a left turn, didn't see me in the bike lane in the middle of the intersection when we collided," Florez said.

Last month, a 9-year-old Sacramento girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding on the back of a motorized minibike.

The city has been offering these safety classes online and is now taking them on the road in a series of summer neighborhood workshops. The 1-hour class helps answer some of the most common misconceptions.

"There are laws around where you can ride and different ages and whether or not you need to wear a helmet," said Nicole Zhi Ling Porter, the city's senior transportation planner.

Participants ride off with a better understanding of what's required to safely get around town on two wheels.

"That way they can roll, scoot, skate away confidently," Porter said.

The next free workshop will be on August 18 at the Colonial Heights Library on Stockton Boulevard.