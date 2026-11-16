Sacramento's historic Frank Fat's closes dining room for repairs after fire

Frank Fat's dining room is temporarily closed after a small fire caused smoke and water damage at the longtime Downtown Sacramento restaurant.

The L Street restaurant announced the closure Saturday morning, saying the fire happened Friday night.

No details were immediately released about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Frank Fat's initially said it expected the dining room to be closed for about a week while repairs were made. As of Monday, however, the restaurant's website said the closure could last about two weeks.

Takeout remains available through online ordering or by calling the restaurant.

Frank Fat's has been a Sacramento institution since Frank Fat opened the restaurant at 806 L Street in 1939. Located just blocks from the California State Capitol, it has long been a popular gathering place for lawmakers, lobbyists and other political figures.

Frank Fat's also received a James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award in 2013.

The restaurant said it will announce a reopening date once repairs are complete.