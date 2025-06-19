Man dies after south Sacramento shooting along Florin Road, suspect detained

A man has died and a suspect has been detained after a shooting in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police responded to the scene along Florin Road, near Luther Drive, just before 11 p.m.

Officers found a man had been shot and started life-saving measures. Police revealed Thursday morning that the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. The area is being canvassed and detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Still, exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Police noted that a male suspect was detained by officers at the scene. No details about the suspect, nor the identity of the man who died, have been released.