Sacramento Fire X post claiming Levi's Stadium terror attack was a hack, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department said on Thursday that it confirmed a post to its X account claiming a terror attack had occurred at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara was the result of a hack.

A post made to the account at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday claimed the agency had responded to a "mass casualty incident" in the vicinity of Levi's Stadium, resulting in a scheduled World Cup match to be moved to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The post also featured a video of firefighters working on burning structures.

"Responded to an MCI near the World Cup venue. Sacramento Fire and multiple agencies are on scene triaging and transporting victims. Match moved to SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Incident suspected terror-related cause," the post said.

Sacramento Fire confirmed to CBS News Sacramento that it had not responded to an incident at the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, which is a little more than two hours away from the capital city, and that no such incident had occurred.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the social media account had been hacked and that the post had disappeared within seconds.

Thursday's World Cup matchup between Paraguay and Australia is expected to go on as scheduled at 7 p.m. at Levi's Stadium.