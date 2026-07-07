Sacramento Fire drones identify $300,000 in illegal fireworks violations on July 4

Sacramento fire officials are taking a new approach to cracking down on illegal fireworks, using drones to identify violators and issue hefty fines in an effort to improve public safety.

This Fourth of July marked the first time the Sacramento Fire Department deployed its own drones and certified operators to monitor illegal fireworks activity across the city. Officials say the aircraft provided a bird's-eye view, allowing crews to trace fireworks back to the exact property where they were launched.

The drones captured high-resolution video that investigators can use as evidence when issuing citations.

"We can record in very high quality with our drones. They're very sophisticated drones," said Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia. "We can record all that evidence and we can place on a Google map exactly what house it was."

One of the department's most significant enforcement actions involved a home in Del Paso Heights, where drone footage helped identify the source of illegal fireworks. Fire officials later issued a $100,000 citation tied to that location.

On the Fourth of July alone, Sacramento Fire issued 70 citations totaling approximately $300,000 in fines, according to the department.

Officials say this is a significant change from last year, when the department relied on drone operators provided by TNT Fireworks. By operating its own drone program, Sacramento Fire says it has greater flexibility during one of the busiest nights of the year while strengthening its ability to document violations.

"We know it's not gonna stop it completely," Sylvia said. "But with hefty fines and hitting someone in their pocketbook, hopefully this sends a message that we're not messing around. We want this illegal activity to stop. It causes fires."

While firefighters responded to several roadside and grass fires during the holiday, officials say there were no major structure fires caused by illegal fireworks this year.

Looking ahead, Sacramento Fire plans to expand its drone program by adding two more drones before next year's Fourth of July.

"This is just another tool for our toolbox," Sylvia said. "It helps us get better situational awareness and helps our command staff deploy resources more effectively."

Fire officials say the goal of the program is not simply to issue citations but to deter people from using illegal fireworks altogether. They hope the combination of advanced drone technology, documented evidence and steep financial penalties will encourage more residents to celebrate safely in the years to come.