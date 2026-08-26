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Sacramento father arrested for homicide year after unconscious child was brought to fire station

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Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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The father of a 4-month-old who died last year in Sacramento has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, police said Wednesday. 

On Aug. 14, the Sacramento Police Department said an unresponsive 4-month-old was brought to a fire station from a home along the 1700 block of West El Camino Avenue. 

Police said the child was taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. 

Through the course of the investigation, police said the incident was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Victor Weave of Sacramento in connection with the child's death. Police said Weave was the child's father. 

The child's identification was not released. 

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