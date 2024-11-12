Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento man, 30, arrested after deadly stabbing on Gateway Oaks Drive

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man is under arrest after a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Sacramento police said, just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Gateway Oaks Drive, just off of W. El Camino Avenue and Interstate 5, to investigate reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. Officers started first aid and medics soon took over.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital but later died.

Tuesday, Sacramento police announced that they had identified 30-year-old Sacramento resident Gino Espinosa as the suspect in the case. Espinosa was arrested and is facing homicide-related charges.

Witnesses have been interviewed and the scene was processed, but detectives have not detailed exactly what led up to the stabbing.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.