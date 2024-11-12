Sacramento man, 30, arrested after deadly stabbing on Gateway Oaks Drive

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man is under arrest after a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Sacramento police said, just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Gateway Oaks Drive, just off of W. El Camino Avenue and Interstate 5, to investigate reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. Officers started first aid and medics soon took over.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital but later died.

Tuesday, Sacramento police announced that they had identified 30-year-old Sacramento resident Gino Espinosa as the suspect in the case. Espinosa was arrested and is facing homicide-related charges.

Witnesses have been interviewed and the scene was processed, but detectives have not detailed exactly what led up to the stabbing.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.