Sacramento Executive Aiport instituting security changes after March attempted heist

SACRAMENTO — Months after a dramatic helicopter heist, changes are being made to a security policy at Sacramento Executive Airport.

In March, someone snuck onto the airport tarmac early in the morning and started the engine of a helicopter – and tried to take off. The copter crashed on its side and damaged several other nearby aircraft.

Now, seven months later, the airport fence is still only five feet tall and there are no other obvious changes to the perimeter security. However, the airport is ordering aircraft owners to take new security precautions.

Documents obtained by CBS13 show the executive airport revised its aircraft parking rules and regulations in September. The policy now states that "unattended aircraft must be locked or rendered inoperable as well as secured with proper tie downs."

"They are things that we have talked about for years," said pilot Doug Rice.

Rice said general aviation airports like Sacramento's are not required to have the same security measures as commercial airports. However, many have been adding more security to stop these types of incidents.

"We've seen this with airport rules and regulations over the last 45 years," Rice said.

He added that one of the new requirements could be a change for many pilots.

"Disabling an aircraft, in general, has not been something that has been common practice because it's not a simple task," Rice said.

The new policy does not specify how an aircraft should be disabled, but it could involve disconnecting battery power from the engine.

Rice said the airport can still do more to improve security.

"Clearly, fences, signage, lighting at night, making sure that your ramps are well lit, closed circuit television where you can monitor your airport, occasional police patrols during the night around the airport – all these things are absolute deterrents," he said.

The regulations have also been changed at Mather Airport, which also hosts general aviation aircraft.

In a search warrant, Jaden Edwards was named a person of interest in the March incident because his California EBT card was found inside the damaged helicopter.