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1,000 state workers in Sacramento evacuated after gas line struck during construction

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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About 1,000 state workers were evacuated from the California Environmental Protection Agency building in downtown Sacramento after construction crews struck a natural gas line Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the gas leak was reported near the intersection of 11th and H streets, where construction crews were working.

Fire officials said in addition to the EPA building, two nearby hotels were also evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

Pacific Gas and Electric said a contractor who wasn't working for the company was operating an excavator when it struck a two-inch diameter plastic gas main. The company said it responded to the scene to shut off the flow of gas and is working to make repairs.

PG&E said none of its customers suffered any loss of gas.

Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene until the leak was contained and the area was deemed safe. Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area while emergency crews worked to resolve the leak.

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