Sacramento drivers brace for weekend construction delays

These major freeway projects will impact Sacramento traffic this weekend

SACRAMENTO -- Several major construction projects in Sacramento are expected to significantly impact traffic this weekend as crews work quickly before the weather changes. The fall season allows crews to work efficiently between the summer heat and the rainy winter months.

One of the largest projects includes a 55-hour lane reduction on Business 80 between E Street and Arden Way. Both directions will be reduced to two lanes for bridge rehabilitation, affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic.

"Some drainage work needs to be done in that area that's why eastbound and westbound is going to be reduced to two lanes," Caltrans spokesman Sergio Ochoa Sanchez said.

Additionally, drivers heading toward Sacramento International Airport should be prepared for a detour on the eastbound Interstate 80 connector ramp, which will be closed for pavement work. Travelers will need to use Interstate 5 or Highway 113 as alternatives.

Further south, the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for repaving.

With multiple construction zones in effect, Caltrans encourages motorists to check their QuickMap for real-time traffic updates and plan alternate routes to avoid delays.