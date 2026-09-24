Sacramento's new Dos Rios light rail station opens Monday

Sacramento Regional Transit will open its new Dos Rios light rail station Monday, adding another stop to the Blue Line through the city's River District.

The station is along North 12th Street between Richards Boulevard and Sunbeam Avenue, between the Globe and Alkali Flat/La Valentina stops.

Blue Line trains will begin serving Dos Rios on Sept. 28. SacRT says trains will arrive about every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during off-peak periods, in line with regular light rail service.

Dos Rios was built to serve the growing River District, including nearby Mirasol Village and other new housing developments.

Construction began in November 2024. The $42.8 million project finished about four months ahead of schedule and included pedestrian and access improvements around the site.

SacRT held a ribbon-cutting Sept. 10, but the station remained closed to passengers while awaiting final regulatory approval.

With Dos Rios opening, SacRT's light rail system will grow to 54 stations. The 7th & Railyards Station on the Green Line is expected to open in mid-October, bringing the total to 55.

SacRT is also phasing out bus route 33, which the agency says duplicates service provided by Dos Rios. The route will continue for about two weeks before being replaced in early October by route 133, which will offer one weekday morning trip.