Sacramento County woman found dead under tree in backyard days after Sunday storm

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

FAIR OAKS — A Fair Oaks woman was found dead under a large fallen tree in her backyard days after Sunday's storm battered the region, a Sacramento County spokesperson said.

The county said the woman was 63 but has not released her name. Her death was the second storm-related death in the county and at least the third confirmed in the Greater Sacramento region this week.

In nearby Carmichael, 41-year-old Chad Ensey died in an area hospital after a tree blown over in Sunday's storm fell on him in his backyard. A Yuba City man died at his home along Tres Picos Drive when a redwood tree fell on him in his backyard.

Also in Yuba City, a fallen tree that went through a home narrowly missed a 5-year-old girl who was sitting on a couch.

In Sacramento, a woman escaped injury when whipping winds caused a tree to come crashing down onto her 39th Street home. Southwest of Sacramento, a fallen tree pierced through the roof of a Vacaville home like a spear. No one was injured in that incident either.

In addition to trees, power lines all across the region were brought down due to Sunday's high winds, sometimes as a result of fallen trees. At its peak, hundreds of thousands of people were experiencing power outages, with some still in the dark days after the storm.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 4:56 PM PST

