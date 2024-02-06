Sacramento County woman found dead under tree in backyard days after Sunday storm

FAIR OAKS — A Fair Oaks woman was found dead under a large fallen tree in her backyard days after Sunday's storm battered the region, a Sacramento County spokesperson said.

The county said the woman was 63 but has not released her name. Her death was the second storm-related death in the county and at least the third confirmed in the Greater Sacramento region this week.

In nearby Carmichael, 41-year-old Chad Ensey died in an area hospital after a tree blown over in Sunday's storm fell on him in his backyard. A Yuba City man died at his home along Tres Picos Drive when a redwood tree fell on him in his backyard.

Also in Yuba City, a fallen tree that went through a home narrowly missed a 5-year-old girl who was sitting on a couch.

In Sacramento, a woman escaped injury when whipping winds caused a tree to come crashing down onto her 39th Street home. Southwest of Sacramento, a fallen tree pierced through the roof of a Vacaville home like a spear. No one was injured in that incident either.

In addition to trees, power lines all across the region were brought down due to Sunday's high winds, sometimes as a result of fallen trees. At its peak, hundreds of thousands of people were experiencing power outages, with some still in the dark days after the storm.