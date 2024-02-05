Tree crashes through Vacaville home as weekend storm pummeled Northern California

VACAVILLE – The weekend storm took out trees across various areas of California, including in Solano County.

Gabriel Vega showed us the hole left behind in the living room roof of his parents' Vacaville home when a tree went down and struck through the ceiling like a javelin.

"Probably 30 minutes before this happened, [my parents] were playing with the cat right in this area," Vega said while showing CBS13 where it happened.

Rain and high winds hit the area hard on Sunday, toppling trees on Leisure Town Road overnight and taking down large limbs near the downtown area. Power was also knocked out for tens of thousands of people.

Crews spent Monday morning clearing debris and cleaning up the area while assessing the storm damage across the county. Residents did the same.

"I thought i was prepared a little better than I was," Dixon resident Matt Devlin said.

Devlin spent Monday morning cutting up what came down from the two big palm trees in his front yard.

"My green waste (bin) is already full. When they pick it up, I'll fill it up again," he said. "And my neighbor, we worked together to clean her yard up."

Fences were down in several spots nearby.

"I actually helped some guys yesterday," Devlin said. "There was a guy holding up part of his fence. He had puppies, and I helped him pin it up."

The storm was a reminder of the maintenance and prep work that is required, especially as more wet weather arrives this week.

In other areas of Northern California, downed trees resulted in at least two people being killed on Sunday.

A Yuba City man died when a redwood tree in his backyard was blown over and fell on him. A similar situation happened in Sacramento County when a tree fell and killed a Carmichael man in his backyard.