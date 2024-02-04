Watch CBS News
Man killed after redwood tree falls on him in Yuba City

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA CITY - A man was killed when a tree fell on him while fierce winds hit the Sacramento Valley on Sunday. 

The Yuba City Police Department said they responded to Tres Picos Drive around 7 p.m. after receiving a report from a neighbor that a tree fell on a man. 

Officers found 82-year-old David Gomes lying under a large redwood tree in his backyard. Gomes died at the scene. 

Officers believe he was using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his home when it fell. The person who reported the incident said they last saw Gomes around 3 p.m. and believed the tree fell around 5 p.m. 

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:05 PM PST

