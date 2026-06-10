Homeless population in unincorporated Sacramento County doubled over last 2 years, data show

Sacramento County's latest Point-in-Time (PIT) count shows the number of homeless individuals in unincorporated areas has increased by more than 100% over the past two years, from 560 to 1,140.

The problem led Holly Tolbert to create her own social media group chronicling the problems in an effort to help neighborhoods she says have been "impacted severely."

"We have problems with trash and litter and debris, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better," Tolbert said.

The new spike in numbers comes as Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper proposed eliminating his homeless outreach team to meet county budget cuts.

"It makes a difference how it's enforced," Cooper said. "Being homeless is not a crime."

Ten deputies who have responded to approximately 4,500 calls at homeless encampments in the past year would be moved back into patrols.

"Just imagine you have to chase down people who are homeless and count them. "That in and of itself is very, very hard," said Chris Evans, who runs Sacramento County's Homeless Navigators nonprofit.

He says the PIT count is an unreliable accounting of the county's homeless problem. Still, he said he is seeing an increase in numbers.

"I think it's addiction, and I think it's more people," Evans said. "I think that one thing that's happening is some other states are toughening up how they handle some of their welfare cases and some of the money they offer."

The sheriff's office reports that, besides the visits to encampments, homeless outreach deputies also removed 770 tons of trash and recovered 775 grocery carts last year.

They referred 183 individuals for social services.