Sacramento County truck yard draws complaints from neighboring learning center

A Sacramento County property dispute is pitting two businesses against each other, with one owner accusing his neighbor of operating an unauthorized truck yard that creates noise, fumes and potential safety hazards.

Jaysen Turner operates the Turner Learning Center on Tokay Lane, a facility that serves people with disabilities. He says the business next door is being used in a way that violates county zoning rules.

"It's a crime," Turner said. "This is an environmental crime."

Turner says trucks regularly park on the neighboring property and that the land has been advertised as a smog-check location. He is concerned about idling trucks and what he describes as fumes coming into the surrounding area.

"They're misusing the land. There's no zoning. There are no codes. It's unsafe," Turner said. "It's toxic."

The neighboring business is Dodd Towing, a mobile towing company operated by Raj Singh Dodd. Singh does not own the property.

"I'm happy to answer all the questions," Singh said. "This is a good place to park, and now the neighbors are complaining."

The property owner declined an interview with CBS News Sacramento but said he intends to work with Sacramento County to address the concerns.

He also said he is open to speaking with Turner to try to resolve the concerns between the neighboring businesses.

County issues violation

Sacramento County code enforcement officers were at the truck yard on Tuesday. A county spokesperson confirmed the property owner has been issued a violation related to the use of the property.

The property is zoned for agriculture and residential use, rather than industrial or commercial operations.

According to the county, the property owner has been given options to bring the site into compliance. Those options could include applying for the necessary permits and going through the county's review process.

The county also said processing times can range from 12 to 18 months from the time a complete application is submitted, depending on the level of California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, review required.

That means the business could potentially continue operating while the property owner works through the county's process, provided the operation complies with applicable requirements.

Turner says that prospect is concerning.

"That would be devastating to us," he said.

Turner wants the truck operation removed, arguing the property should not be used for a commercial business under its current zoning.

"I expect them to be gone because it's the law — we're talking about the law. This is very simple," Turner said.