Sacramento County deputies arrest 15-year-old after chase ends in crash

A 15-year-old girl was arrested early Friday after a chase with Sacramento County deputies ended in a three-vehicle crash that initially left one driver critically injured, authorities said.

Deputies spotted a vehicle driving without its lights on near West El Camino Avenue and Interstate 80 shortly after 2 a.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The driver took off when deputies tried to pull her over, prompting a chase, the sheriff's office said.

It ended near El Centro Road, where the 15-year-old crashed into two other vehicles.

One of the other drivers was not hurt. The second was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

The girl was also hospitalized in stable condition before being medically cleared and booked into juvenile hall.