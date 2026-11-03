Flo Cofer faces Eric Guerra in Sacramento County District 1 supervisor race

Flojaune "Flo" Cofer and Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra are facing off Tuesday for Sacramento County's District 1 supervisor seat.

The winner will replace Phil Serna, who is leaving the Board of Supervisors after 16 years and did not seek a fifth term. The district covers much of the city of Sacramento.

Cofer, an epidemiologist, was the runner-up in Sacramento's 2024 mayoral election against Kevin McCarty. Her campaign has emphasized keeping people housed, protecting access to healthcare and creating clean-energy jobs.

Guerra was first elected to the Sacramento City Council in 2015. His campaign emphasizes affordable housing and addressing homelessness by converting encampment sites into housing and expanding shelter capacity. He has also highlighted his work on public safety, including efforts to crack down on human trafficking.

The five-member board oversees county services, including public health and social services.

In the June primary, Cofer received 46% of the vote and Guerra received 29%. Because no candidate won a majority in the four-person race, the top two advanced to a November runoff.