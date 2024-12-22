Watch CBS News
Sacramento County deputies arrest 2 after tracking dozens of stolen iPhones to Woodland

By Brandon Downs

ANTELOPE – Two suspects are in custody after dozens of iPhones were taken from a Verizon store in Antelope and tracked to Woodland, deputies said. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the Verizon store on Walerga Road at the corner of Elverta Road was robbed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects got away with dozens of iPhones worth more than $100,000, deputies said. 

But Verizon provided deputies with real-time tracking information, which led deputies to Woodland. This is where the suspects were found.

Deputies said the suspects got out of a vehicle and took off running but were later caught. 

All stolen items were found, along with a firearm that deputies said one of the suspects used during the robbery. 

