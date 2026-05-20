Shooting injuring 1 in Sacramento County began as argument involving 3 people

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said an argument between three people on Wednesday ended with one person being shot.

Deputies responded to the scene at Freedom Park Drive and 34th Street, and said they learned three people had been in an argument.

One of them then shot at the other two, and one person was shot in the leg.

The shooter was not at the scene, and the other two people were not giving information to deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.