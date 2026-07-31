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Sacramento County officer-involved shooting leaves robbery suspect hospitalized

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A robbery suspect was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Sacramento County's La Riviera area Friday, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Barracuda Way and Grayling Way a little before 11 a.m.

All deputies involved are OK, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been released.

dlo-officer-invloved-shooting-073126.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation in La Riviera.

No other details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story.

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