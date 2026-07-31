Sacramento County officer-involved shooting leaves robbery suspect hospitalized
A robbery suspect was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Sacramento County's La Riviera area Friday, authorities said.
The shooting happened near Barracuda Way and Grayling Way a little before 11 a.m.
All deputies involved are OK, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been released.
No other details about what led up to the shooting have been released.
This is a developing story.