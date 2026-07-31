Sacramento County officer-involved shooting leaves robbery suspect hospitalized

A robbery suspect was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Sacramento County's La Riviera area Friday, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Barracuda Way and Grayling Way a little before 11 a.m.

All deputies involved are OK, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, but their condition has not been released.

Scene of the shooting investigation in La Riviera.

No other details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story.