Sacramento County program lets people take shelter dogs on free park adventures

It's a free pass to take a walk in the park this summer if you include a new four-legged friend. Sacramento County's animal shelter is kicking off a new program called Barks and Recreation, encouraging people to take dogs out for the day.

For shelter dogs like Frankie, most of their days are spent inside a cage.

Brittani Peterson, with Sacramento County's Bradshaw Animal Shelter, says a new program is now helping to change that, allowing people to take pups out to parks for free.

"It's a fun day where maybe you're not ready to adopt, but you want to still have that animal interaction and take a dog out for the day," Peterson said.

The dogs come with a backpack that includes a leash, treats and other supplies.

Participants are given a pass that allows them free entry to any of the 30 Sacramento County parks, including the American River Parkway.

"You can bring the pup to go play in the water, there's picnic areas, there's a lot of different trails to walk," Peterson said.

People are also asked to fill out a report card describing the doggie day out.

"Are they playful, are they excited, polite, shy? Kind of giving us more information on the dog's personality," Peterson said.

The new program is being launched at a time when the Bradshaw shelter is over capacity, and they hope it will help encourage more adoptions.

"Hopefully you fall in love with the dog if you see they're fit for your lifestyle, and it's kind of a tester for you to get the dog out, see how they are outside of the shelter," Peterson said.

People interested in participating in the program can book an appointment online by going to the Sacramento County Animal Care website.

"You just get to explore and set yourself up for a fun day," Peterson said.