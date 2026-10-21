Sacramento County officials urge residents to get flood insurance as 'Super El Niño' looms

Sacramento County District 5 Supervisor Pat Hume is urging residents to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding, with the possibility of a 'Super El Niño' looming.

The district, which consists of multiple communities, including Wilton, Elk Grove, and Isleton, is no stranger to dangerous flooding. In the winter of 2022-2023, several consecutive powerful storms led to a levee breach, which caused significant flooding along the Cosumnes River, killing three people.

Physical preparations for possible flooding have already begun. Reclamation District 800, responsible for levee maintenance along the Cosumnes River in the area, says it has invested tens of millions of dollars into repairs and upgrades.

"RDA is going to be as ready as possible," said Leland Schneider, a member of the Board of Directors for the reclamation district. "We've all joined forces to be ready for this when it does come."

The county also wants people to be prepared insurance-wise. According to Hume, over 80% of properties identified as 'at-risk' in unincorporated Sacramento County do not have flood insurance — and because new policies often have a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect, Hume says the time to act is now.

"This is a good time to start looking at that," said Harold Newbill, an insurance agent at McClatchy Insurance Agency. Newbill said that the agency has seen an uptick in activity in flood insurance quotes on their website.

Homeowners who are concerned about if their home is at risk of flooding can visit the Floodsmart website to check its status.