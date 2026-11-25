A man is facing a significant prison term after a Sacramento County jury convicted him on 20 counts related to sexually assaulting a child, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as David Lopez, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of three and ten years old. Officials said Lopez committed multiple offenses against the child, giving her gifts in an attempt to prevent her from sharing the abuse with others.

Prosecutors said that the abuse came to light when the victim was 13 after she was discovered watching an inappropriate video by her mother, which had originally been shown to the victim by Lopez.

When law enforcement searched his phone, Lopez's search history revealed similar pornographic content, and that the videos depicted similar acts to the abuse Lopez committed against the victim, officials said. Lopez was also accused of taking photos of the victim without her consent.

Lopez faces 364 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. His sentencing date is Jan. 22, 2027.