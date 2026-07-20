Sacramento County jewelry theft suspect arrested hours after release on same charges

A young man was arrested on burglary and theft charges in Sacramento County less than 24 hours after being released from jail on the same charges, authorities said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Andre Wiley, 18-year-old Andrew Ivy and 18-year-old Kameryus Mayhand entered a jewelry store together last week.

Ivy and Mayhand distracted employees by looking at jewelry while Wiley sat at a consultation desk and stole two pieces, deputies said. All three then left the store together.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office showed the alleged distraction technique used by the suspects.

Deputies later found the suspects inside a vehicle and recovered items, officials said. Where the suspects were arrested and how they were identified was not disclosed by the sheriff's office.

It was then that deputies found Wiley had actually been released from Placer County Jail less than a day earlier and was on pretrial probation for burglary, conspiracy and grand theft charges.

All three suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and grand theft.

Detectives believe the suspects may be connected to other thefts, with the sheriff's office releasing their booking photos and asking potential victims to come forward.

Officials did not identify the jewelry store or provide additional details about the items recovered.