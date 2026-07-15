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Sacramento County shooting involving law enforcement under investigation in Foothill Farms

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A shooting involving law enforcement officers is under investigation in Sacramento County's Foothill Farms area Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Diablo Drive, north of Elkhorn Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Early information indicates two victims and a suspect were injured, deputies said.

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Scene of the shooting investigation in Foothill Farms.

California Highway Patrol said Diablo Drive is closed between Bootjack Road and Lancelot because of the investigation. There is no estimated reopening time.

No additional details about what led up to the shooting or the conditions of those injured have been released.

This is a developing story.

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