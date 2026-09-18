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Sacramento County chase ends in shooting involving deputies in Arden-Arcade

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A suspect was hospitalized after a chase ended in a shooting involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies in Arden-Arcade early Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 5:20 a.m. to a report of a possible carjacking.

Deputies located the suspected vehicle and began a chase, which ended near Edison and Watt avenues.

A shooting involving deputies happened there, though sheriff's officials have not yet released details about what led up to the gunfire or who fired.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Roads are blocked around Edison and Watt avenues while authorities investigate, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

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