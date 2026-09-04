Man to be sentenced to 300 years in Sacramento County child sexual assault case

A man will be sentenced to 300 years in prison after he pleaded no contest in a child sexual assault case late last month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Demetrius Davis was arrested after a cyber tip led the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to discover he created a fake online persona using content he obtained from one of his victims.

Prosecutors said he used the account to victimize 80 children from ages 6 to 13 in multiple locations around the country and the world.

Davis would pressure and manipulate the children into performing sexual acts on themselves and others while filming or taking pictures of the acts.

On Aug. 28, Davis pleaded no contest to 12 counts of lewd act upon a child and admitted that he victimized multiple victims under the age of 14, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced to 300 years in prison on Oct. 16.