Sacramento County deputies release video of deadly shooting on Interstate 80 near Citrus Heights

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of deputies shooting a domestic violence suspect on Interstate 80 near Citrus Heights in early July.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova on July 5 for a report that a bloody woman was screaming for help.

When deputies contacted the woman, they said she reported that she survived three days of brutal beatings by her ex-husband. She said she played dead until the suspect left the room so that she could sneak out and seek help.

The suspect left the home, and deputies began searching for the suspect's vehicle. It was later located on Fair Oaks Boulevard near the intersection of Kenneth Avenue.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect took off.

Deputies shot the suspect on eastbound I-80 near the Antelope Road exit after they said he pointed a firearm at them. The suspect died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said five deputies fired their weapons. The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The full video can be watched on social media. Viewer discretion advised.