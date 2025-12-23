Watch CBS News
Sacramento County reports first flu season death after child dies from complications

By
Cecilio Padilla
Public health officials say a child has died in Sacramento County's first influenza-related death of the season.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services announced the death on Tuesday.

Few details about the child have been released, including where in the county they resided. Health officials did note that the child had no underlying medical conditions.

Officials also noted that they don't know if the child had received a flu shot.

California saw more than a dozen flu-related deaths in the 2024-25 season.

Health officials say the groups at higher risk of flu-related complications include people 65 and older, children under 5, and people with certain chronic medical conditions. 

