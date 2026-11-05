Sacramento County confirms first flu-related death of 2026-27 season

Sacramento County has reported its first flu-related death of the 2026-27 season, health officials said Wednesday.

The woman was in her 50s, had underlying chronic medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

She developed respiratory symptoms in mid-October and tested positive for Influenza A. Officials said she was hospitalized a few days later and died shortly afterward.

"This is a stark reminder that the flu can cause serious illness and even death, but vaccination remains our best defense," said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu in a statement.

This season's first reported flu death comes about a month earlier than last year, when Sacramento County reported its first death in late November.

Dr. Luu said flu is circulating at very high levels in California and urged residents six months and older to get vaccinated.

Health officials said it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection against the flu.