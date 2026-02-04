North Sacramento councilmember proposes city-wide campaign to crackdown on illegal dumping

It's a new kind of crackdown on crime in Sacramento as the city council is considering ramping up surveillance and raising fines on illegal dumping.

Derrell Roberts is a north Sacramento civic leader, battling blight in his own backyard. The alley behind the Roberts Family Development Center is a prime target for illegal dumping.

"People see this as an illegal dumping oasis," Roberts said. "It's unfair, but that's how it is."

Councilmember Roger Dickinson represents north Sacramento and is now proposing a city-wide campaign to stop illegal dumping.

"I've described it here in north Sacramento as an epidemic," Dickinson said. "But more than that, it's really an insult."

A heat map shows the number of 311 calls for service reporting illegal dumping in the last two years. North Sacramento has the most hot spots for the calls.

A city survey found mattresses, furniture and appliances were among the most common trashed items.

Dickinson is now calling for action to improve the city's response, including using expanded video surveillance by helping private property owners pay for security cameras, and increasing fines and rewards.

"Using cameras, drones, other techniques, I think we can attack illegal dumping in a way that we can significantly reduce it," Dickinson said.

"Gotta figure out a way to change people's behavior," Roberts said.

Sacramento had 1,458 illegal dumping cases in 2024. The most recent year's stats are available.

Dickinson's plan also needs a funding source. He has asked the city council for approval and hopes it can go into effect in the next six months.